Russia’s Tor air defense system to be modernized after Middle East combat — experts

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Tor family of air defense missile systems will be upgraded based on an analysis of combat operations in the Middle East, according to a report by the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) published by National Defense magazine and obtained by TASS.

"Further improvement of the Tor family of air defense systems is based on both actual combat experience against modern Western-made air attack weapons and an analysis of general trends in the development of air defense systems and air defense. There is no doubt that the experience of the 2026 war in the Middle East will also be taken into account in future work," the report states.

The experts paid special attention to the latest Tor-M2 system. According to the authors, this system meets all the requirements for a modern air defense system focused primarily on intercepting ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Experts emphasize that the system’s capabilities allow it to effectively engage both small drones such as the Mavic and Raven, as well as projectiles from HIMARS and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the report authors, the system’s key advantages remain its record-breaking three-minute deployment time, second-by-second air situational awareness updates, and the ability to fire on the move.

The Tor-M2 air defense missile system is a modern air cover system for ground forces. It is capable of detecting and destroying targets at ranges exceeding 30 km. The system, mounted on a high-cross-country tracked chassis, can cross ditches without losing speed. The Tor-M2 can simultaneously engage 16 targets flying from any direction at speeds up to 730 m/s at ranges of up to 12 km and altitudes of up to 10 km. The system can operate day and night in all weather conditions.