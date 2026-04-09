Russia’s LazerBuzz laser system can neutralize drones at 1.5 km range — developer

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The range of Russia’s LazerBuzz counter-drone laser system (Project Posokh) has been enhanced; the system is now capable of engaging FPV drones at a range of 1.5 km, the developer company told TASS.

"The work to upgrade the LazerBuzz laser system is underway. A successful experiment has been carried out with shooting down an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle at a distance of 1,500 meters," the company representatives said.

The company previously reported that the LazerBuzz anti-drone laser system has been integrated with a radar system to effectively engage maneuvering FPV drones. The system operates by physically influencing UAVs using focused ytterbium laser technology.