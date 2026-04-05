Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites, military airfields over past day

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy infrastructure and military airfields of the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, workshops for the assembly of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,215 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, around 150 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 355 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, about 285 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 45 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian General Staff brigade in Donetsk region over past day

Russian troops struck manpower and equipment of a guard brigade of the Ukrainian General Staff in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Verolyubovka, Piskunovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 293 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 293 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Russian air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs and 293 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 131,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 653 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,708 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, 34,295 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,681 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.