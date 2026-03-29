Air defenses downed 13 guided bombs, 345 drones — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 13 guided bombs and 345 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense assets shot down thirteen guided air bombs and 345 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry informed.

Russian troops also engaged the storage site of Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range missiles, aircraft on airfields, energy and transport infrastructural facilities used in interests of the Ukrainian army and temporary concentration areas of enemy manpower and foreign mercenaries, it added.