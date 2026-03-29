MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops performed large-scale mine sowing of the Seversky Donets - Donbass Canal, Russian enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The adversary is preparing to confront Russian servicemen near the Seversky Donets - Donbass Canal. According to information available, it completed large-scale minelaying for the canal and the adjacent area," enforcement agencies informed.

Earlier reports said that the distance from the outermost position of Russian troops to the canal, the main water artery in the region, declined significantly and is not more than several kilometers.