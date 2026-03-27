Russian Pacific Fleet ships leave Bangladeshi port of Chittagong after call

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet has departed from the port of Chittagong in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh after a business call, the fleet’s press service reported.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, completed their business call in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, left the country’s territorial waters, and continued their planned missions during a long-distance Asia-Pacific deployment," the press service reported.

It noted that Russian officers held meetings with representatives of the host navy in the port of Chittagong.

During their stay in the port, Russian military personnel also participated in commemorative events devoted to the assistance rendered by Pacific Fleet sailors from 1972 to 1974 in clearing mines and restoring the infrastructure of the port of Chittagong during the early years of the Republic. Sailors from both countries laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial and grave of Senior Seaman Yury Redkin, who died on July 13, 1973, during mine clearance operations in the port waters.

The detachment of ships departed Vladivostok on February 12, 2026, for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, as part of their international activities, the Russian Navy ships made friendly calls at the port of Georgetown in Malaysia, the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and the port of Visakhapatnam in India.

The Pacific Fleet press service recalled that on April 2, 1972, following a request from Bangladeshi authorities to the Soviet leadership for assistance, work began to restore the port to normal operation. In just 26 months, Soviet sailors swept 1,002 square miles of port waters, returned 12 berths to service, and raised 26 ships with a total displacement of 100,000 tons from the seabed. The Soviet sailors provided international assistance to the friendly country free of charge.