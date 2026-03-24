Russian Pacific Fleet ships call at Bangladeshi port of Chittagong

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has made a business call at the port of Chittagong, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the fleet's press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, arrived at the port of Chittagong in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on a business call. At the pier, the Russian naval personnel were met by representatives of the Bangladesh Navy and staff of the Russian Embassy," the press service reported.

It said that over the next few days, the crews of the Russian ships will participate in a number of official, cultural, and sports events together with the Bangladesh Navy servicemen. In addition, Pacific Fleet sailors will participate in commemorative events devoted to the Soviet naval assistance provided to Bangladesh in restoring the infrastructure of the port of Chittagong and clearing it of mines during the early years of the young republic from 1972 to 1974.

The detachment of ships departed Vladivostok on February 12, 2026, for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, as part of their international activities, the Russian Navy ships made friendly calls at the port of Georgetown in Malaysia, the port of Thilawa in Myanmar, and the port of Visakhapatnam in India.

The Pacific Fleet press service recalled that on April 2, 1972, following a request from Bangladeshi authorities to the Soviet leadership for assistance, work began to restore the port to normal operation. In just 26 months, Soviet sailors swept 1,002 square miles of port waters, returned 12 berths to service, and raised 26 ships with a total displacement of 100,000 tons from the seabed. The Soviet sailors provided international assistance to the friendly country free of charge.