West is attempting to expand influence in South Caucasus — CSTO Joint Staff

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Western nations are actively seeking to broaden their influence in the South Caucasus, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), stated during a news briefing.

He highlighted that the Caucasus region remains particularly volatile, marked by a complex interplay of longstanding unresolved conflicts and emerging geopolitical tensions. "This situation is especially concerning, largely driven by Western efforts to establish a stronger presence in the South Caucasus," Serdyukov remarked.

Turning to Central Asia, Serdyukov underscored the destabilizing impact of numerous international extremist and terrorist groups operating within Afghanistan. He warned that these groups pose a significant threat to regional stability and security, with the potential to export terrorism to neighboring territories. "The proliferation of radical ideologies and drug trafficking continues to pose serious challenges," he emphasized.

Concluding his assessment, Serdyukov noted that the overall situation within the CSTO's area of responsibility remains tense and unpredictable. "As international relations continue to deteriorate, the risk of conflict is likely to grow," he warned.