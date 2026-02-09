Russia’s latest Sarma MLRS presented to foreign media in Riyadh

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has held a presentation of the newest Sarma multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) for foreign media at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Sarma weapon system is on display in Riyadh as part of a unified reconnaissance and strike system, along with the Supercam S350 drone, designed for target detection and target marking, and the Planshet-A artillery fire control system on the Atlet armored chassis.

The Sarma MLRS is a modernized successor to the Smerch and Tornado-S heavy MLRS line. It also has a 300mm caliber, but has fewer launch tubes — six instead of 12. This significantly reduces the vehicle’s overall weight and increases its mobility and cross-country capability. The Sarma is equipped with a modern automated fire control system.

A batch of the latest MLRS has already been delivered to the troops and is undergoing comprehensive testing in the special military operation zone.