Effectiveness of IGLA anti-drone cartridges proven in combat — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Specialized anti-drone cartridges, IGLA, have proven their destructive power in real combat conditions, Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec reported.

"A 12-gauge shotgun is the last and most important line of defense against drones, where the quality of the ammunition plays a decisive role. Efficiency of IGLA anti-drone cartridges has been proven in real combat. A single hit is enough to guarantee the destruction of a mini-drone, regardless of the material it is made of," the corporation representatives said.

According to Rostec, a significant advantage of IGLA ammunition is less strict requirements for the training of a shooter for firing due to the hardness and precision of the pellets.

It specified that the IGLA anti-drone cartridge line includes various types: IGLA 30, 50, 100, and Tracer 50 and 75. Their main difference lies in the striking range, and IGLA Tracer cartridges are also equipped with a light element that visualizes the pellet's flight, Rostec said.

The IGLA cartridge line, designed to engage small drones, was first presented at the MILEX 2025 international armament and military hardware exhibition in Minsk. Rostec unveiled at the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition a new line of cartridges designed to engage small-sized drones. The exhibits include IGLA 30, 50, 100 and Tracer 75 models. The numbers indicate the maximum range of engaging targets. For the user’s convenience, each cartridge model is made in cartridge casings of a specific color.