Defense industry managers must be able to cope with extraordinary tasks, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the managers of defense-industrial complex enterprises must be able to cope with unconventional, extraordinary tasks.

"It is essential to coach a new generation of managers, destined to handle large-scale unconventional tasks facing the industry, such as effective and timely fulfillment of the state defense order, fast-tracked serial manufacturing of the latest products of science and engineering and, of course, the development of weapons and technologies of the future," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission. "We need hundreds, many hundreds of top-notch specialists."

The head of state instructed Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov to present a detailed report on progress in creating the federal personnel reserve in the defense-industrial complex and further plans in this field.

About the industry’s personnel issues Putin said that such programs as the federal and presidential personnel reserve and the contest Leaders of Russia were developing actively and demonstrated their best features.

"Some specialists who have been through this strict selection already work at different levels of power," he said. "Such work has been in progress at defense-industrial complex enterprises. It proceeds along four tracks. Fifty five promising professionals and genuine leaders have been selected, who are mastering the skill of planning the strategies of defense industrial enterprises, the organization of work of large labor staffs and research teams and the management of contract portfolios and finance.".