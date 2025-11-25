Russia sets trends in global tank building — Chemezov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian tanks feature additional all-round protection from drones, unlike America’s Abrams, and Russia is setting trends in the global tank industry, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"If we talk, for example, about our tanks manufactured by Uralvagonzavod, they have received additional all-round protection from drones and anti-tank missiles based on the experience of the special military operation. They're only planning to do it with the Abrams - they’ve copied it from us. Earlier, the Israelis adopted this from us. In other words, we can say that we are leading trends in the global tank industry," he said.

He added that Russian armored vehicles are less complex and easier to maintain than Western ones.

"Our armored vehicles can often be repaired almost in the field. There are cases when the T-90M Proryv repeatedly returned to service after serious hits, each time managing to return to combat condition. That is, from the point of view of maintainability, modern domestic tanks continue the traditions of the legendary T-34. That's not going to work with Abrams, as it will require factory specialists. If at all it is possible to retrieve the damaged colossus from the battlefield with its mass," Chemezov added.