Russian weapons proved their efficacy against NATO equipment — Rosoboronexport chief

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russian-made weapons and military equipment have proven their outstanding performance in combat, working against NATO-standard weapons with high efficacy, Alexander Mikheyev, the head of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, has told TASS.

"Over the past few years, Russian showrooms at international exhibitions have been the subject of growing attention from lots of countries that want to have combat-proven weapons in service," he said. "During the Dubai Airshow 2025, Rosoboronexport has showcased the biggest number of real prototypes in the entire history of its participation in exhibitions abroad."

"Practically all of them have proven their outstanding performance in real combat conditions, successfully countering modern NATO-standard weapons. This experience is unique," the Russian official added.