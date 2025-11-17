Su-57 remains controllable even in critical flight modes — Sukhoi bureau’s chief pilot

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The primary highlight of the Russian Su-57 fighter's aerobatics demonstration will be its exceptional super-maneuverability. According to Sergey Bogdan, chief pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau at United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the aircraft remains fully controllable even during critical flight regimes.

Speaking to journalists at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Bogdan emphasized, "Our aerobatics program is centered on showcasing super-maneuverability. The Su-57 is equipped with two engines featuring controlled thrust vectoring, enabling it to execute maneuvers at near-zero speeds, extreme angles of attack, and spins. These capabilities can provide a significant edge in aerial combat."

Bogdan, a Hero of Russia, explained that despite the evolving nature of modern aerial tactics, the aircraft's ability to remain under control in any mode remains a crucial advantage. "This feature is vital for pilots because it allows them to operate without distraction, focusing on mission objectives rather than flight stability concerns," he noted.

He further highlighted the importance of this capability for pilot safety and aircraft performance: "In conventional fighters or bombers, pilots must constantly monitor flight parameters to avoid losing control. The Su-57, however, ensures it never does."

During the Dubai Airshow, Bogdan will demonstrate a new aerobatic program featuring this remarkable stability and maneuverability. Unlike traditional displays that showcase classic aerobatic maneuvers such as loops and barrel rolls - which are important but time-limited - this demonstration aims to highlight the aircraft’s superior control at high and critical angles of attack. "These are the true advantages of an aircraft equipped with thrust vector control," Bogdan added, emphasizing the Su-57's cutting-edge capabilities.