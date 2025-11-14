Russia should top rating of world's most combat-ready armies — analyst

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia has the most combat-ready army in the world and would top the corresponding rating, Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov told TASS.

"If the combat readiness of the armies of key countries in the world were to be assessed, Russia would undoubtedly be in first place. This is because our country has the most military experience, specifically combat experience, in virtually all branches of the armed forces. <...> Therefore, I would divide everything into three ratings: the first is total military power in non-nuclear terms, the second is the rating of nuclear power and means of delivery, and the third is the rating of the combat capability of the armed forces. Naturally, Russia would take first place in the second and third ratings," Mikhailov said.

The expert commented on the updated Global Firepower 2025 rankings, which are based on a country's combined military and technical power, in which the US leads, Russia is in second place, and China is in third. "China already has almost 70 more warships than the US Navy, and the Chinese army is larger than the US one. In addition, China's mobilization reserve is much larger than that of the United States. I am also certain that China has supplied its army with much more new military equipment than the US has supplied its army with. The Americans have been selling weapons to the whole world for the last 30 years but have not expanded their own arsenals. Therefore, China should occupy first place in this ranking, the US second, and Russia third," Mikhailov noted.

Earlier, it was reported that the compilers of Global Firepower 2025 recognized the Russian Armed Forces' leadership in self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mines. However, Russia did not rank first in categories such as aircraft, helicopters, and tanks. At the same time, the country has significant nuclear potential, which is not taken into account when calculating the rating.