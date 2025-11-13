Russia’s Almaz-Antey to showcase latest air defense systems at Dubai air show

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern will showcase its long-range S-400 Triumph missile systems, Viking medium-range missile systems and Tor short-range missile systems at the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.

"The weapons that the concern will showcase include long-range S-400 Triumph missile systems, designed to hit the existing and future air attack weapons. In particular, the S-400 system is capable of destroying jamming aircraft, airborne early warning and control aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, including those that are part of reconnaissance-strike systems, stealth aircraft, and other air attack weapons amid intense electronic countermeasures," the statement reads.

The company added that it would also showcase Viking medium-range missile systems intended to protect troops and facilities while resisting electronic warfare and counterfire.

In addition, the Russian concern will demonstrate Tor-E2 and Tor-M2K short-range missile launchers and the autonomous combat modules of the Tor-M2KM missile system installed on automobile chassis, a semi-trailer and a ship deck.

Besides, Almaz-Antey will showcase the Taifun-PVO(E) combat vehicle for anti-aircraft gunners, created on the basis of the Kamaz-4386 armored vehicle and designed to provide direct cover against air attack weapons in all types of combat and on the march.

The company’s display will also include airspace control means capable of detecting, measuring the coordinates of, tracking and identifying air targets and promising means of air attack, including those based on the stealth technology, during intense active, passive and combined jamming, as well as suppressive fire.