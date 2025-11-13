Russian, Burmese naval vessels begin joint exercise in Andaman Sea

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian and Burmese naval vessels took to the Andaman Sea for a joint exercise, the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a report.

"A group of Pacific Fleet vessels, including the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the tanker Boris Butoma, left the territorial waters of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar for the Andaman Sea to take part in the naval stage of the MARUMEX 2025 exercise," the report reads. According to the Russian Pacific Fleet, the opening ceremony for the joint maneuvers of the two navies was held in Thilawa Port on Wednesday.

Naval crews will practice naval control during joint maneuvering, searching for and tracking of conventional enemy submarines and performing combat exercises using artillery and torpedoes. Also, the two countries’ antiterror groups will take part in inspections and simulate freeing a vessel seized by "pirates."

The main goal of the exercise is to comprehensively develop and strengthen cooperation between the navies and practice ensuring the security of civilian vessels and maritime economic activities in Southeast Asian maritime areas, the Pacific Fleet noted.

Myanmar’s Navy has dispatched UMS (Union of Myanmar Ship) Moattama, a landing platform dock, the frigate Kyansittha, the corvette Tabinshwehti and the submarine Minye Theinkhathu to the joint exercise, the Russian fleet added.