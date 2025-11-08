Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian servicemen continued to destroy Ukrainian troops surrounded in the Krasnoarmeysk area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, mopping up 39 buildings over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army continued to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units, as well as to mop up the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog of Ukrainian militants. Over the past day, 39 buildings have been cleared," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops. "As a result of precision strikes by FPV drones and artillery fire, a Ukrainian tank and an armored personnel carrier were destroyed, along with personnel from Ukraine’s 155th mechanized brigade," the statement noted.