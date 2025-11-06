Fiber-optic reconnaissance drone Knyaz Veschy Oleg now in use in special op

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The newly developed Knyaz Veshchy Oleg fixed-wing fiber-optic unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), designed for reconnaissance missions at a range of up to 45 kilometers, has begun to be used in the special military operation zone, Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, told TASS.

"The development of FPV air defense systems - drones that engage enemy UAVs in the air - has led to the literal genocide of reconnaissance drones on both sides. They are being shot down en masse. No matter how advanced a device may be, its service life in the air is limited. This prompted specialists at the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center to develop a drone that, while having similar characteristics to Russia’s leading reconnaissance UAVs, would be significantly cheaper and therefore could be produced and supplied on a larger scale. The Knyaz Veshchy Oleg fiber-optic drone became the result of this effort," Chadayev explained.

He added that the UAV demonstrates high survivability, as Ukrainian troops often mistake it for their own drones.