Putin awards developers of Burevestnik and Poseidon

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the developers of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.

"The developers of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered strategic cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle have been awarded well-deserved state awards," Putin addressed the awardees.

The president noted that today the Kremlin is honoring the people who have set an example of worthy service to the Motherland. "We have made a significant contribution to ensuring its security and defense capability, to strengthening scientific and industrial potential and technological sovereignty," he added.

"I want to thank you and all the scientific and industrial labor collectives - and these are tens of thousands of people who participated in the creation of this powerful, effective, unique weapon."

The president also congratulated the audience on the National Unity Day, noting that the holiday reminds all residents of the country of the glorious pages of the history of the Fatherland, the importance of unity and continuity of generations, responsibility for the fate of Russia.

About Burevestnik and Poseidon

Putin said in 2018 that Russia was developing strategic weapons, against which missile defense systems were useless. The Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle with nuclear power plants use other methods of delivering a special warhead to the target. Poseidon is more powerful than the promising Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

On October 26, Russia’s Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Putin that the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile of unlimited range were over. During the tests, the missile was in the air for about 15 hours, covered 14,000 km, which, according to the chief of the General Staff, is not the limit.

He said that during the flight all the specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed and "thereby demonstrated high capabilities to bypass missile and air defense systems."

Shortly after, Putin said that the Poseidon unmanned underwater vessel with a nuclear power plant had been tested. "In terms of speed and depth of movement of this unmanned vehicle, there is nothing like it in the world, and it is unlikely that there will be any interception methods in the near future," the Supreme Commander-in-Chief said, adding that these weapons ensure the country's long-term security.

The Kremlin said that this "cannot be interpreted in any way as a nuclear test," adding this will be correctly communicated to the US leader Donald Trump.