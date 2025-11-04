Mass production of Oreshnik systems underway — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Mass production of the Oreshnik system is already underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony of awarding Burevestnik and Poseidon developers.

"All our plans for the development of promising weapons systems, for the development of the defense sector, for equipping the Russian army and Navy with state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles are being implemented," he said, adding that the newest Avangard strategic missile system has entered combat duty.

"We have developed and put on duty, and launched mass production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system," he noted. "We have equipped our intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine missiles with advanced warheads."

"Finally, Russia has developed unlimited-range missiles - Burevestnik, and the unmanned nuclear-powered underwater vehicle Poseidon," he added.