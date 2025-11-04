NATO spy ship operated where Burevestnik tests were conducted — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. A NATO spy ship was in the same area during Burevestnik tests on October 21, but Russia did not hinder its operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony of awarding Burevestnik and Poseidon developers.

The president noted that Burevestnik’s range outstrips all known missile systems in the world. Apart from that, the new Russian missile can boast high precision.

"I think foreign specialists could see this because a NATO reconnaissance ship was present in the area during Burevestnik tests on October 21. We did not hinder its work. Let them see," he said.

Earlier, during a meeting with special military operation veterans Putin announced that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater vehicle. According to the head of state, it is far more powerful than the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Prior to this, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to the head of state on the completion of tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile, which flew for approximately 15 hours and covered a distance of 14,000 km during the October 21 test.