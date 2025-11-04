Poseidon much faster than all modern surface ships — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle surpasses all present-day surface ships in terms of its velocity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony of awarding Burevestnik and Poseidon developers.

"Naturally, Poseidon developers has to resolve specific tasks linked with the control of the underwater system. I mean that advance material, parts and components were needed to ensure its high speed and the depth of submersion of up to 1,000 meters. As for the speed, it multiply surpasses the velocity of all modern surface ships," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on October 29 that Russia had tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle.