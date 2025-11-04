MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,300 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In particular, Ukraine lost up to 225 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 105 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, up to 430 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 80 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Battlegroups North, West, South

Units of Battlegroups North hit the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, and two territorial defense brigades near Alexyeyevka, Andreyevka, Proletarskoye, Novaya Sech, and Korchakovka in the Sumy Region. They also struck the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade and a motorized rifle brigade near Sinelnikovo and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost 12 motor vehicles and a field artillery system. An electronic warfare system, three ammunition depots, and four supply depots were destroyed.

Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position, hitting the forces and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade, an assault brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Petropavlovka, Kurilovka, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka, Druzhelyubovka and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, as well as near Novosyolovka, Stavki, and Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost five armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, and a field artillery system. Six electronic warfare systems, a counterbattery radar, and six ammunition depots were wiped out.

Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, striking the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a marine brigade, a National Guard brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Druzhkovka, Konstrantinovka, Seversk, Zvanovka, Ivanopolye, Dronovka, Fyodorovka, Verolyubovka, and Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, and six field artillery systems. Three electronic warfare systems, a supply depot, and a fuel depot were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline position. They hit the forces and equipment of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air mobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments, a marine brigade, a territorial defense brigade, and a National Guard brigade near Priyut, Belitskoye, Sukhetskoye, Rodinskoye, Novopavlovka, Kotlino, Udachnoye, and Lenino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as near Demurino in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost a tank, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and three artillery systems.

Units of Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses, hitting the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, an assault regiment, and a territorial defense brigade near Yegorovka, Vishnyovoye, and Radostnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost 20 motor vehicles, two artillery systems, and five electronic warfare systems.

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr struck the forces and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coast defense brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Malye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as near Ponyatovka, Sadovoye, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka in the Kherson Region. They destroyed an armored combat vehicle, two field artillery systems, seven electronic warfare systems, an ammunition depot, a fuel depot, and three supply depots.