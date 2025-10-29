Burevestnik missile advantages absolute, Russia proud of its developers, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Burevestnik missile, developed by domestic experts, possesses unconditional advantages. Russia can be proud of the achievements of its scientists and specialists, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized during a visit to the Mandryka military hospital.

"Just recently, the newest missile with unlimited range was tested," the Russian leader shared. "It has unconditional advantages."

"We can be proud of the achievements of our scientists, specialists, and engineers who created all this," Putin stressed.

"It is imperative that while we address the most current critical issues, we still do not neglect the enhancement and strengthening of our strategic potential," the Russian leader pointed out.