Russia unveils Cheburashka system for extending UAV operational range

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Cheburashka system developed by specialists of the Zhukovsky Air Force Engineering Academy to extend the operational range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-based platforms was unveiled at the Interpolitex 2025 exhibition, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The system comprises an antenna rotator with two highly directional antennas and a ground-based control station.

The Cheburashka system helps increase the range of an UAV or a ground-based robotic platform to 30 km and ensures reliable control under enemy jamming, a representative of the Academy said.

The antenna rotator features a simple design and is made of plastic, using 3D printing technology.

"The system is universal and only receiving and transmitting antennas are needed to integrate it into any platform within the shortest time possible," the representative explained.

The Cheburashka system has been tested in the area of the special military operation, he added.