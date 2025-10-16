Russian military doing everything to ensure national security — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have all the required means to safeguard the country’s interests and security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our military knows what to do, and they possess the strength and all the necessary resources. Everything will certainly be done to ensure, first, national security, and second, our country’s interests," he pointed out, commenting on the potential Tomahawk missile threat.

US President Donald Trump announced on October 15 that he planned to discuss the Ukraine crisis at his upcoming talks with Vladimir Zelensky. When asked if the US was exploring the option of supplying Ukraine with additional weapons besides Tomahawk missiles, the US leader said that he was considering other possibilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the use of Tomahawk missiles would directly draw in US troops, "which would mark an entirely new, qualitatively different stage of escalation, including between Russia and the United States." Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that if Tomahawk missiles were supplied to Kiev, Moscow would have to respond accordingly.