Belarus says Russia its key supplier of military products

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia is the main supplier of military products for Belarus, Defense Minister of the Republic Viktor Khrenin told a joint board of the Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus.

"I cannot but mention cooperation in the military-technical field. Russia is our main supplier of military products. Cooperation in military personnel training is being successfully implemented. Currently, more than 400 specialists of various specialties are being trained in Russia in the interests of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus," he said.

Khrenin noted the important role of the board as a permanent advisory body that allows the countries to consider issues of Belarusian-Russian military cooperation productively. "Of course, there are many other areas of military cooperation in which we have achieved significant results, which has made it possible for many years to characterize the interaction of our defense departments as dynamically developing. I am confident that today's constructive discussion of the issues planned for consideration will contribute to improving the existing mechanisms for ensuring the security of the Union State," he added.