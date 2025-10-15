Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers large batch of SV-98 sniper rifles to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of SV-98 precision sniper rifles widely used in the zone of the special military operation to Russian troops, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of 7.62mm SV-98 high-precision sniper rifles to the customer under the existing 2025 state contract. The rifles that are widely used in the zone of the special military operation were delivered precisely on schedule," the press office said.

The sniper rifle was designed in 1998 for Russian special operations forces and law-enforcement agencies to engage enemy personnel by aimed fire at a distance of up to 1,000 meters. The sniper rifle offers high accuracy when using 7N1 and 7N14 cartridges thanks to a free-floating barrel with an optional sound and flash suppressor.

Optical and night sights can be mounted on the SV-98 sniper rifle, using a Picatinny rail on the receiver. The rifle is equipped with backup iron sights and is highly ergonomic.