MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The development of a new weapon, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, may involve solid-propellant missile technologies in systems with varying ranges, military analyst Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, told TASS.

Putin stated earlier that Russia could soon announce the development of a new weapon whose testing is progressing successfully.

"I believe this may be related to the latest research into solid-propellant missile technologies for advanced Russian systems of varying ranges. Most likely, mobile-based variants - designed to be invulnerable in deployment and combat duty in positional areas - would hinder enemy space reconnaissance from exposing these missile systems," Korotchenko speculated.

The analyst noted that, in the current situation, Russia should improve not only its strategic nuclear forces but, first and foremost, its mobile ground-based missile systems of various ranges. Given the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russia must have flexible options to respond to new challenges and threats.

He added that this is essential to deter aggressive intentions from the European Union and European NATO member states, including Britain and France, as nuclear powers.

"As is well known, by 2030 the European Union intends to complete practical preparations for a possible war against Russia. This will involve large-scale military production of key weapons and equipment across NATO and EU countries, as well as a shift from contract to conscript armies, leading to mass armies and powerful NATO strike groups," Korotchenko said. He noted that conscription is already taking root in Germany and is likely to spread to Scandinavia and other EU countries.

"In these conditions, flexible response options, diverse methods of engaging the enemy, and the use of advanced Russian solid-propellant missile systems - both conventional and nuclear (in addition to the Oreshnik) - will enhance the Russian Armed Forces’ adaptability to current and future challenges anticipated over the next five years in the European Union," he concluded.