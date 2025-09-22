Russia to display T-90MS tank, latest versions of small arms at exhibition in Serbia.

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia will prominently feature its latest military innovations at the Partner 2025 international arms and military equipment exhibition in Belgrade. Among the key displays will be the T-90MS tank, the Kornet-EM remote-controlled anti-tank missile system, and an array of modern small arms.

The exhibition will highlight a diverse selection of Russian-made weaponry, including promotional materials dedicated to the upgraded T-90MS tank, the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, the Berezhok combat module, and advanced small arms such as the AK-15 (available in multiple configurations), the RPL-7 and RPL-20 belt-fed light machine guns, and the Chukavin sniper rifle, among others, according to Rosoboronexport, a part of Rostec.

For the Air Force segment, Rosoboronexport will present the modernized Yak-130M combat trainer, the fifth-generation Checkmate light tactical aircraft, and a broad array of contemporary air-to-air weaponry.

Rostec’s flagship offerings will dominate the Rosoboronexport stand, showcasing the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft from UAC, the Mi-28NE attack helicopter, and the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile and gun system from High Precision Systems. The Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile system, developed by Almaz-Antey, will also be on display. These systems have demonstrated their capabilities in real-world scenarios, effectively defending against cruise and ballistic missiles, MRLS, and varying sizes of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Complementing these are other sophisticated air defense complexes, including the S-350E Vityaz, the Viking SAM system, the Pantsir-SMD-E, and the Verba MANPADS. These systems can be integrated into a layered national air defense strategy, offering protection for critical infrastructure, strategic facilities, and personnel deployment zones, the company noted.

Addressing the ongoing threat posed by UAVs and precision-guided weapons, Rosoboronexport will also exhibit electronic countermeasures successfully employed by Russian law enforcement. These include the Pole-21E jamming modules for object protection against high-precision attacks, the R-330Zh automated satellite communication and navigation disruptor, and the RB-504P-E product and others.

In the UAV segment, Rosoboronexport will present a comprehensive lineup of reconnaissance and combat UAVs, including the proven Lancet-E and Kub-2E loitering munitions - both tested in actual combat conditions and recognized as market leaders.

Rosoboronexport’s CEO, Alexander Mikheyev, emphasized the company's long-standing participation in Partner: "We are proud to showcase Russian defense advancements in Belgrade, reaffirming our commitment to support Serbia’s sovereignty and independence. In 2025, our display will feature new and modernized weaponry tailored for all branches of the armed forces, reflecting analyses of current military conflicts.".