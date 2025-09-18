Frigate Admiral Golovko conducts air defense drills

MURMANSK, September 18. /TASS/. The crew of the frigate Admiral Golovko demonstrated their expertise during air defense exercises in the Barents Sea, utilizing the Poliment-Redut air defense system, according to the Northern Fleet’s press service.

During the training, the frigate’s missile and artillery crews effectively deployed the Poliment-Redut anti-aircraft missile system to intercept an approaching air target. Additionally, teams from the navigation and electronic warfare units participated in comprehensive system drills. The exercise rigorously tested the speed, precision, and coordination of both the Poliment-Redut missile system and the combat information center crews, ensuring operational readiness.

The fleet's press service also reported that an RM-24 target cruise missile was launched from a Bal coastal missile system stationed on the Rybachy Peninsula. Objective monitoring confirmed that the target was successfully intercepted by the first missile salvo within the engagement zone of the Poliment-Redut system.

The Admiral Golovko, a modern multipurpose frigate equipped with long-range, high-precision missiles, is designed to execute missions across distant maritime and oceanic regions. The vessel was commissioned into the Russian Navy in 2023, bolstering the fleet’s capabilities in complex operational environments.