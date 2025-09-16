Practical stage of Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 drills completed — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The practical stage of the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 strategic drills has been completed in northwest Russia’s Leningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Troops of the Leningrad Military District have completed their practical actions, held as part of the Zapad-2025 joint strategic drills at the Kirillovsky training range in the Leningrad Region," the ministry said in a statement.

In accordance with the legend of the exercise, a motor rifle battalion carried out active ground assault operations to drive the notional enemy out of a populated area, consolidated the captured ground and thus created favorable conditions for an offensive.

The ministry said drones were widely used on the battlefield, including reconnaissance drones Zala, Supercam, and Orlan in concert with copter-type Mavic and Matrice drones, Uran-6 remote controlled mine clearance vehicles and various FPV drones.

The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills began on September 12. These exercises mark the final stage of the two countries' armed forces' joint training this year. The practical actions of the troops will take place at training grounds in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the waters of the Baltic and Barents Seas. To practice coalition group operations, the countries have invited operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner states.