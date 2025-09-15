BORISOV TRAINING GROUND /Belarus/. September 15. /TASS/. Belarus is implementing numerous measures to ensure transparency regarding the Zapad 2025 joint military exercises with Russia. Valery Revenko, head of the international military cooperation department and assistant to the Belarusian Defense Minister, shared details with the media.

"Belarus has undertaken a series of steps to promote transparency for the Zapad 2025 strategic exercises. As early as December 2024, all 56 OSCE member states were informed about the largest military activities taking place in Belarus in September," Revenko stated. He emphasized that the parameters of the exercises had been fully disclosed.

Revenko addressed Western concerns, noting, "There has been hysteria and unfounded accusations about the supposed aggressiveness of these exercises and their alleged purpose of preparing for armed conflict with Western nations. This reflects a broader policy in the West aimed at increasing tensions."

He also highlighted international participation: "Currently, representatives from about 23 countries are present at Zapad 2025, including three from NATO member states, 17 from military and diplomatic circles, and a delegate from the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center, who arrived with the personal approval of the OSCE Secretary General." Revenko clarified that this official was granted access to all military units involved in the exercises, training grounds, and was able to meet with military personnel from both Belarus and Russia.