Russia, Belarus to practice destroying sabotage groups during Zapad drills — top brasss

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces' headquarters have begun planning joint operations to destroy sabotage groups as part of the Zapad 2025 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the joint strategic drills, Russian and Belarusian servicemen are training to interact in the planning and execution of joint operations to block and destroy illegal armed groups. Commanders and headquarters of the joint group of troops at field command posts have begun planning joint actions to block and destroy sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a conditional enemy in areas of responsibility," the ministry said.

The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills began on September 12. These exercises mark the final stage of the two countries' armed forces' joint training this year. The practical actions of the troops will take place at training grounds in Belarus and Russia, as well as in the waters of the Baltic and Barents Seas. To practice coalition group operations, the countries have invited operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner states.