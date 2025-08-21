MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian troops have crippled Ukraine's aerial reconnaissance along the front line, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"The Russian Armed Forces have almost totally neutralized the Ukrainian military’s aerial reconnaissance. This information has been confirmed by the enemy, including by an officer of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army," the agency source said.

He added that, according to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front. "Attempts to fly higher do not yield results either, as Russian forces have mastered the technique of shooting them down at that altitude," the source noted.

Ukrainian officials reportedly attribute the reconnaissance difficulties to the work of Russia’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies.

"Indeed, the number of Ukrainian drones destroyed is sky high. Not only Rubicon, but also UAV countermeasure units in separate divisions are working very efficiently and proficiently, preventing the enemy from flying over our positions easily," the source emphasized.

He added that Ukrainian intelligence currently relies primarily on data shared by Western countries. "If Washington stops providing Kiev with intelligence assistance (which is highly unlikely, but we cannot rule it out), the Ukrainian military will be left with nothing," he concluded.