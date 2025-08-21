Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S multirole fighter jets to Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a new batch of advanced Sukhoi Su-35S multirole fighter jets to Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"The generation 4++ aircraft have undergone a full cycle of factory trials and have been accepted by the technical personnel and tested by pilots of the Defense Ministry of Russia in various operational modes," the press office said in a statement.

Su-35S jets are a transitional link to fifth-generation aircraft platforms, Rostec said. "The powerplant based on new engines with digital control and thrust vectoring makes it possible to considerably improve the aircraft’s flight performance and maneuverable characteristics," it stressed.

The output of high-demand military products under the defense procurement plan is a priority task for the United Aircraft Corporation, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said.

"Output is set to expand practically for all types of such products this year and for this reason we continue upgrading our production capacities," he said.