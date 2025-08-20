Crucial to ensure safety of shipping in Azov, Black Seas — presidential aide

NOVOROSSIYSK, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, who also chairs the Maritime Board, said it is necessary to ensure the security of Russian maritime facilities in the Azov-Black Sea region in order to counter modern threats.

"Maritime activities in the Azov-Black Sea region are currently conducted under difficult conditions. Attacks by drones and unmanned boats continue in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, while terrorist attacks are being carried out against infrastructure facilities in southern regions," Patrushev noted.

"In this regard, the most important task is to ensure the safety of navigation, as well as port and coastal infrastructure," he said. "The Russian Defense Ministry is working to develop infrastructure facilities for the Navy, including in new territories that have joined Russia," the presidential aide added.

Patrushev also emphasized the importance of anti-terrorist and anti-intrusion protection for infrastructure facilities and highlighted the need to upgrade them with engineering and technical equipment, including systems of defense against drones and unmanned boats.