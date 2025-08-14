Updated remote control for Fagot ATGM undergoes testing in combat zone

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Kirov Plant Mayak (Kalashnikov Concern) has conducted specialized training for military personnel in the use of an advanced remote control system for the Fagot anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) within the context of the special military operation zone.

According to a news release, representatives from PJSC Kirov Plant Mayak provided comprehensive instruction to operators of the Fagot ATGM belonging to one of the troop units deployed in the area. The training covered the operational principles of the upgraded remote control system, including its mounting procedures and key operational features.

Kalashnikov officials highlighted that the remote control kit was issued to a combat crew for autonomous training and real-world testing across diverse environments - open fields, wooded areas, and urban settings. The remote system enables an operator to control up to three Fagot launchers sequentially, facilitating terrain monitoring, target detection and recognition, tracking, firing, and projectile guidance until impact. This process typically involves engaging targets such as tanks, armored vehicles, low-flying helicopters, firing positions, dugouts, and enemy personnel. Importantly, the remote control allows soldiers to operate from a safe distance of up to 100 meters.

The Fagot (also known as Bassoon) is a portable, semi-automatic guidance ATGM designed to seek, track, and neutralize moving targets traveling up to 60 km/h, as well as stationary targets. It is capable of destroying armored vehicles, helicopters, and enemy firing points. The missile has a minimum firing range of 75 meters and an effective maximum range of 4,000 meters. Its armor penetration capability reaches 600 mm, with a firing rate of 1 to 2 rounds per minute. The complete system weighs 21 kilograms and is operated by a crew of three. Additionally, the system can be mounted on the BMP-2M armored vehicle, enhancing its tactical versatility.