MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,250 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North the Kiev forces lost 185 servicemen. The losses in the areas of responsibility of the Battlegroups West, South, Center, East and Dnepr totaled up to 220, up to 185, more than 375, more than 200 and up to 85 servicemen respectively.

Battlegroups North, West, South

Units of the Battlegroup North improved their tactical position, defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized, a ranger, two airborne assault brigades, an assault, airborne assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces and a defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Ryzhevka, Mogritsa, Varachino, Yunakovka, Yablonovka, Leninsk, Pershe Travnya and Andreyevka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkov direction, units of the mechanized, artillery brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Dergachi, Ambarnoye and Vovchansk in the Kharkov region.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost 3 combat armored vehicles, 17 cars, 3 artillery pieces and an Israel-made RADA RPS-42 radar station.

Units of the Battlegroup West defeated formations of three mechanized, assault brigades, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces and a National Guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Aleksandrovka, Peschanoye, Kovsharovka, Vyssheye Solenoye of the Kharkov region, Novoselovka and Yarovaya of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost a tank, a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier and a US-made HMMWV armored car, seven vehicles and two field artillery guns. Five ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

Units of the Battlegroup South defeated the manpower and equipment of five mechanized, airmobile, mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade and the Azov special forces brigade (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the areas of the settlements of Berestok, Seversk, Kleban-Byk, Nelepovka, Zvanovka and Ivanpolye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost a tank, five armored combat vehicles, seven cars, six artillery pieces, including three foreign-made ones and an Israel-made RADA RPS-42 radar station made. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

Units of the Battlegroup Center improved the position along the forward edge, defeated the formations of four mechanized, ranger, airmobile, two airborne assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces, a marine brigade and two national guard brigades in the areas of the settlements of Dimitrov, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to a tank, an M113 armored personnel carrier made in the USA, four cars, five field artillery pieces and a launcher of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Units of the Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized, mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a defense brigade and a national guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, Novogeorgievka, Yanvarskoye, Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region and Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 11 vehicles and 1 artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated formations of two defense brigades and a national guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Veselyanka, Grigorovka, Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region and Antonovka in the Kherson region. Eight vehicles, a field artillery piece, six electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.