112 drones intercepted, destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Air Defenses intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses on duty destroyed and intercepted 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past night from 08:00 p.m. Moscow time (05:00 p.m. GMT) of August 1 until 04:40 a.m. (01:40 a.m. GMT) of August 2," the ministry said.

In total, 34 drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region, 31 - in the Krasnodar Region, 12 - in the Voronezh Region, 11 - in the Ryazan Region, five - in the Samara Region, four - in the Penza Region, two - in the Belgorod Region, and one in each of the Lipetsk Region and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry said. "Eleven drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the ministry added.