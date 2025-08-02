{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

112 drones intercepted, destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry

34 drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Air Defenses intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov this night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses on duty destroyed and intercepted 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past night from 08:00 p.m. Moscow time (05:00 p.m. GMT) of August 1 until 04:40 a.m. (01:40 a.m. GMT) of August 2," the ministry said.

In total, 34 drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region, 31 - in the Krasnodar Region, 12 - in the Voronezh Region, 11 - in the Ryazan Region, five - in the Samara Region, four - in the Penza Region, two - in the Belgorod Region, and one in each of the Lipetsk Region and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry said. "Eleven drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea," the ministry added.

Tags
Ukraine
Combat potential of Airborne Forces remains one of army’s priorities — defense minister
According to Andrey Belousov, the Airborne Forces are acting skillfully and decisively during the special military operation, with 99 people awarded the high title of Hero of Russia
Read more
Under current leaders, Germany and Europe degrade into ‘Fourth Reich’ — Lavrov
As an example, the top Russian diplomat recalled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plans to raise 800 billion euro allegedly for defensive needs
Read more
Russian officer says Ukraine’s losses cited by Ukrainian volunteer are realistic
According to TASS’ estimates based on daily bulletins, Ukraine’s overall losses exceed 300,000 over the seven months of 2025
Read more
Brazil is preparing response to US tariffs — Lula da Silva
"We have always been open for a dialogue," the head of state wrote on his page in the X
Read more
Politician urges West to keep in mind serial production of Oreshnik missiles
According to Sergey Mironov, the West should accept reality and "behave decently"
Read more
Russia destroys 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Yunakovka — security forces
The Ukrainian army had restored the combat capability of its units in the Sumy Region, for which three amphibious brigades were completed: the 80th and 95th separate assault brigades and 71 separate jaeger brigade
Read more
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
Read more
Russia in Donbass is taking back what is its own — Putin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating
Read more
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Read more
Two US nuclear submarines ‘closer to Russia,’ Trump says
"We always want to be ready", US president added
Read more
Putin explains his remarks about Vladimir Lenin
Earlier, Putin said Lenin had "planted an atom bomb under the building called Russia and that bomb went off a while later"
Read more
Gains in special military operation achieved through Russian fighters’ heroism — Putin
"We owe this to them and to those of our soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield for their Motherland," the head of state said
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat reassures Hamas delegation of Ankara’s support — sources
Hakan Fidan stressed that Turkey supported continuing ceasefire talks
Read more
UN has no comment yet on Trump's statement on deployment of nuclear submarines
On Friday, US President wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered the relocation of US submarines "to the appropriate regions" in case there was something serious behind Medvedev's statements
Read more
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
Read more
Ukrainian missiles main danger to people in Ukraine — Permanent Russian Mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky said that Vladimir Zelensky's only task is "to save his own skin and convince his sponsors to continue military and financial support for his dictatorial and thoroughly corrupt regime"
Read more
Lukashenko says discussed potential air ceasefire with US officials
"Things need to be handled carefully, and an agreement can be reached," the Belarusian president said
Read more
Russia coping well with sanctions but US ready to toughen them — Trump
US president said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin knows how to avoid restrictions
Read more
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
Read more
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian leader on August 6 in Moscow
The Malaysian leader will visit Russia on August 5-10
Read more
Russia seeks to root out causes of Ukraine crisis, ensure security — Putin
According to the Russian president, humanitarian issues are also important
Read more
Trump orders relocation of two US submarines allegedly because of Medvedev's words
The Pentagon has not yet specified where the submarines were sent
Read more
US lacks leverage to mediate settlement of conflict between Russia, Ukraine — expert
Sun Qi said that Donald Trump's decision, when he began threatening sanctions against Russia and its trading partners, is irrational and demonstrates his irritation after the attempts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict flopped
Read more
Musk calls upon EU countries to leave community
The businessman made this statement in response to the news report saying that Ireland is obliged to receive refugees seeking shelter in the EU, despite the appeal of Ireland against this obligation
Read more
Ex-Google, Microsoft engineer says risk of humanity's demise due to AI as high as 95%
At some point, AI could be replaced by artificial superintelligence, which would allow computers to solve problems that humankind can only dream of, such as curing cancer or making intergalactic flights, Nate Soares said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation was completed "successfully"
Read more
Oil price slows decline by almost 1 p.p. after Trump's words about nuclear submarines
According to the exchange at 08:15 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent futures contract accelerated their decline again and were trading at $69.6
Read more
Lula da Silva ready to meet Trump on UN General Assembly sidelines — CNN Brasil
The Brazilian government is considering an opportunity for a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September
Read more
Erdogan says situation in Gaza is "this century’s most atrocious genocide"
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara has not refused from supporting both Hamas and Gazans in general, despite the Western pressure
Read more
Clashes between police, protesters against mobilization started in Vinnitsa
No official comments have been made thus far regarding the incident
Read more
Number of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in service increases
According to Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev, the Russian Aerospace Forces are receiving advanced Su-35S air superiority fighters and modernized Su-34M fighter-bombers
Read more
Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut Platonov leaves Earth for ISS
The launch of the Crew Dragon was initially scheduled for July 31, but was postponed due to bad weather
Read more
Pentagon provides no details on Trump's order to relocate two submarines
US president claimed that Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev had made "extremely provocative statements"
Read more
Export of Russian gas to Europe via TurkStream hits record in July
Russian gas exports to Europe in this direction rose to 1.59 bcm
Read more
FBI hides Trump's name in Epstein case documents before publication — news agency
Bloomberg emphasized that being mentioned in the documents cannot be considered evidence of involvement in the financier's criminal activities
Read more
Poland is working on transferring 48th, 49th military aid packages to Ukraine — MFA
Radoslaw Sikorski did not disclose the financial value of the aid tranches or specify the types of weapons they will include
Read more
Indian oil companies negotiating Russian oil purchases — newspaper
According to Mint, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd continue buying oil from Russian purchases and talks are underway to make spot deals
Read more
Ukraine comes to terms with inability to hold Krasnoarmeisk — The Daily Telegraph
It is noted that the Ukrainian military believes the transfer of Krasnoarmeisk under Russian control to be a "matter of time"
Read more
IMOEX2 Index accelerated decline amid Trump's statement on nuclear submarines
As of 08:19 p.m. Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index slowed its decline to 0.5% and reached 2,722.78 points
Read more
Ex-president of Colombia sentenced to twelve years of imprisonment
The verdict was pronounced at the court session streamed on the website of the Caracol Radio
Read more
Sandu, her Western sponsors continue rocking situation in Moldova — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that international structures were in no hurry to react to the crackdown on dissidence in Moldova
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy around 95% of enemy’s aerial targets
"Russia’s present-day air defense network can certainly be described as reliable," Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Residential buildings were damaged in the Rostov Region
Read more
Trump says India would stop buying Russian oil
The US leader added that he heard that but is unaware whether it is true or not
Read more
EU concluded unfavorable, impossible, illegitimate deal with US, Hungarian PM says
The European Commission took on obligations to the US that EU countries cannot fulfill, Viktor Orban insisted
Read more
Flights from Riyadh to Moscow proves strong ties between two countries — Dmitriev
The Flynas airline made the first direct scheduled flight between Saudi Arabia and Russia on Friday
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week
Read more
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
Read more
Indian authorities did not give guidance to stop buying Russian oil — source
No instructions were also given regarding oil imports from other sources instead of Russia
Read more
Top US diplomat highlights need to prevent direct military conflict with Russia
A direct military conflict should never be allowed to happen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Read more
US to impose anti-Russian sanctions, even if they have no effect — Trump
"I don't know if that has any effect but we're going to do it," the president said
Read more
West blackmails Kiev with compromising information on Ukrainian officials — former officer
According to Prozorov, the main task of these agencies was "to collect compromising information on Ukrainian officials and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities"
Read more
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer — scientist
The vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said
Read more
Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet on Valaam Island — media outlet
Earlier on Friday, Alexander Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg
Read more
Belarus creates special operations brigade in region bordering Ukraine
Major-General Vadim Denisenko emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening the southern sector, describing it as the most tense and unpredictable area
Read more
Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems
Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said
Read more
Russia has many nuclear submarines in oceans, Trump's vessels under control — Duma deputy
Viktor Vodolatsky believes that it would be more logical for the US to continue its efforts in the current situation
Read more
British PM informs Zelensky about accelerated drone production for Ukrainian army
The UK Defense Ministry announced plans to increase drone deliveries to Ukraine tenfold this year, potentially supplying up to 100,000 units
Read more
All disappointments in talks due to excessive expectations — Putin
"In order to reach a peaceful solution, we need thorough talks, not public ones," the Russian leader said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Read more
NATO works on new mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine — Reuters
According to the news agency, Kiev should prioritize the weapons it needs by $500 million batches, while NATO allies will decide who will allocate the funds
Read more
Putin says EU has lost all political sovereignty
The Russian leader pointed out that many political analysts have said recently that the European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf
Read more
22 sensible earthquakes occurred in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky over day
In total, more than 130 earthquakes were registered over that period
Read more
Putin signs law listing crimes that could lead to loss of naturalized Russian citizenship
The list of crimes that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship has expanded by 72 items
Read more
No tank brigades left in Ukraine — security forces
"According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the 4th separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been reorganized into a separate heavy mechanized brigade," a source said.
Read more
First serial Oreshnik missile system produced in Russia — Putin
The first serial missile has been delivered to the army, the Russian leader said
Read more
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Read more
Russian forces step up pressure on Ukrainian troops in Konstantinovka — security forces
According to the security forces, Russian servicemen are delivering the greatest number of strikes to the western part of the city
Read more
Foreign Ministry says La Repubblica journalist distorts truth about Russia
The ministry said that Rosalba Castelletti "provoked such a scandal" that the Italian Foreign Ministry even summoned the Russian ambassador
Read more
Gutsul’s trial to determine Moldova’s future for years — Russian diplomat
"Hopefully, common sense will win out in Chisinau and the Moldovan government will get back to observing the law, regardless of the current regime’s political goals," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin says Russian government is legitimate, unlike Ukrainian
The political regime in Russia is based on the Constitution, which cannot be said about Ukraine, the Russian president noted
Read more
Russia slams UNSC for hypocrisy, abusing Ukrainian crisis
Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia doesn’t object to discussing the Ukrainian crisis as such
Read more
India continues oil purchases from Russia, no information to contrary — source
According to the source, "India's energy purchases are driven by national interests and market conditions"
Read more
India's purchases of Russian oil make positive contribution to energy security — source
According to the source, "India's pragmatic approach ensured oil supplies, price stability, and market balance while fully complying with the international framework"
Read more
Trump says he redeploys nuclear submarines for safety of Americans
"We just have to be careful," US president said
Read more
Press review: Russia frees Chasov Yar as Ukraine restores anti-graft powers amid unrest
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 1st
Read more
Indian economy’s able to withstand Trump's pressure — India TV sources
The source recalled that India successfully withstood economic sanctions after the nuclear tests in Pokhran during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Laos, Russia achieve significant successes in security, energy — president
The Laotian leader pointed out that economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries is also developing steadily, especially in mineral extraction and processing, as well as energy
Read more
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
Read more
ISS deorbiting requires cooperation of all partners — NASA
The space station team "is working together to come up with that final plan where we use Russian elements and American elements", deputy head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration Kenneth Bowersox said
Read more
Russia ready to bide time on peace talks, if Ukraine not ready — Putin
The Russian leader commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that talks with Moscow made no sense until "the regime" changed in Russia
Read more
Russia's new high-speed drones could be big problem for Ukraine — media
According to the report, the Russian Geran-3 drones can reach speeds up to 800 km/h, velocities comparable to cruise missiles
Read more
Russia grateful to Belarus for assistance in exchanges with Ukraine — Putin
The exchanges took place on the territory of Belarus
Read more
India guided by national interests when buying weapons — foreign ministry
As reported earlier, India had notified the United States that it was not interested in buying US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets
Read more
Macron gives Hamas reason to reject the Gaza deal — Israeli adviser
According to Dmitry Gendelman, the French leader "gave Hamas a reason to reject the proposals on the table," which "reinforces the blackmail" by the radicals
Read more
Witkoff to pay visit to Russia — Trump
Special envoy is "going to Israel, and then he’s going to Russia, believe it or not," US leader said
Read more
Putin is ‘tough cookie,’ Trump says
The US leader said it in an interview with Newsmax television
Read more
Countries that sought to inflict defeat on Russia now want to stop its advance — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russia’s foes want to stem the onrush of the Russian army to have an opportunity to arm and reinforce the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia to deliver Oreshnik hypersonic missile system to Belarus by yearend — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Belarusian and Russian military specialists have chosen a site for future positions
Read more
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Read more
112 drones intercepted, destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry
34 drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region
Read more
Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left for Ukraine
Read more
Russia-US substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues yields results — Lavrov
"It is thanks to President Donald Trump's insistence that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Trump slams Russia election meddling 'hoax' as biggest scandal in American history
The US president said that the perpetrators of this crime must pay a big price
Read more
Russian army destroys part of Ukraine’s Skala regiment transferred to Dnepropetrovsk area
Skala units were promptly targeted and destroyed by FAB bombs
Read more
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
Read more
FACTBOX: Vladimir Putin and his pets
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday that he planned to gift Russia a pair of elephants on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Read more
Trump reiterates his wish to resolve conflict in Ukraine
"This is a war that should have never happened," the US president stated
Read more