MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Not a single tank brigade has remained in the Ukrainian army, because they were all reorganized, sources in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"There is not a single tank brigade left in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the 4th separate tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been reorganized into a separate heavy mechanized brigade," a source said.

The source said that earlier the 17th separate tank brigade, which was defeated near Olgovka in the winter of 2024, was also reorganized into a heavy mechanized brigade. The source added, that according to the accounts of captured Ukrainian soldiers, the brigade was sorely short of armored vehicles, which is why the tankers were used as regular infantry without cover.

He explained that the re-formation of the brigades cannot be called a promotion, because they lose the tank battalion - it changes into a mechanized one.

"Apparently, there are big problems with the supply of heavy armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but do you remember how happy they were with the Western Leopard and Abrams tanks? Where are they all now?" the source said.

The Ukrainian army has problems with materiel

Earlier in March, representatives of the Dozor underground formation told TASS that problems with the provision of military equipment and weapons arose in the 155th brigade named after Anna of Kiev due to a reduction in military aid from the United States and Europe.

As the security forces said earlier, the reformatting of Ukrainian tank brigades into heavy mechanized ones, including in the Kharkov direction, stems from a shortage of equipment and the collapse of the "tank coalition" of the NATO countries.

In March 2024, the Kiev authorities said that the "coalition of armored vehicles" had begun its activities. It was initiated by Poland and Germany, while the United Kingdom, Sweden and Italy are also participating in its work.".