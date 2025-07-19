MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Mercenaries from Brazil and Colombia, who have contracts with the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, are taking part in fighting in the Sumy Region, a Russian security official told TASS.

"A video posted on Ukrainian websites confirms that mercenaries from Colombia and Brazil, who signed contracts with the 47th Mechanized Brigade, are taking an active part in fighting in the Sumy area. Earlier, the same information came from Ukrainian captives," he said.