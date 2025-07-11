MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops were aware that they were targeting civilians when they delivered a strike on an apartment building in the city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, a Russian military analyst told TASS.

"This is an atrocious crime because the strike on an apartment house was delivered with air bombs and the Ukrainian troops who were executing this criminal order were fully aware that they were targeting civilians," said Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense journal.

According to the expert, the fact that the Ukrainian side is using drone to hamper rescuers from approaching the site to clear the debris and save people trapped under it adds cynicism to the situation.

"It is pointless to condemn the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime. It needs to be exterminated. And, naturally, the names of Ukrainian war criminals who plotted, ordered and executed orders to hit a residential house must be identified. And then, we will carry out operation to eliminate these monsters based on the principle that such an evil cannot remain unavenged," Korotchenko added.