Russian, Kazakh defense ministers hold talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and his Kazakh counterpart Dauren Kosanov discussed the pertinent issues of interaction in the military sphere during talks in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"I am happy to greet you in Moscow. You have been to our country many times but this is your first visit as the defense minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We plan to acquaint you with both our tech achievements in the defense sphere as well as progress of our industry and the military-industrial complex," Belousov said

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that during the talks, the sides discussed the pertinent issues of interaction in the military sphere.

Kosanov said that this is his first official visit abroad as the Kazakh defense minister. "It is very important to me, this is my first foreign visit as the defense minister. I am happy that we can meet on a regular basis, share opinions, and coordinate our further steps directed at effective interaction between our agencies," he said.

The Kazakh defense minister also noted that the republic attributes special significance to the development of cooperation with the Russian Federation. "We are historically bound by good-neighborly relations and strategic partnership," Kosanov added.