MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup West destroyed 11 fixed-wing type drones and 11 mortar crews of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past day, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost <…> 11 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles. During the counter-battery battle, <…> 11 mortar crews were destroyed," Bigma said.

He added that the group's fighters continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.