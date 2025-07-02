Russia boosts output of all kinds of armament — Industry Minister

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia has exponentially increased production volumes across all kinds of armament, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said when speaking at the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"We exponentially scaled up volumes in total across all types of weapons. At the meetings with the president under the state armament program, the industry also confirmed readiness to fully implement all the stated plans," the minister said.

Russia continues building up the capacity of the defense industry sector for the purposes of having the ability to meet all the needs of the special military operation and realize the export potential, he added.