Mini missiles increase Pantsir round of munitions four times

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Pantsir-SMD-E air defense launcher now has four times more missiles, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"Well-known Pantsir is an example. Today it is Pantsir-SMD-E, which differs from previous models by mini missiles. The round of munitions has increased four times. Today there are 48 of them instead of 12. It is important for protection against drones as 12 missiles are sometimes insufficient against a massive raid. Forty-eight are much better and the military is very glad," he said.

High Precision Complexes Holding has created an airspace monitoring system comprising mini radars that detect low-signature drones. "They are very effective together with Pantsir. In case of low-signature targets, the information is transmitted directly to the air defense headquarters, which decides on destruction measures," Chemezov said.

Rostec has also designed a robotic platform to deliver cargoes to the battlefield, evacuate the wounded and operate as a kamikaze vehicle.

Chemezov said the corporation upgrades combat hardware by the feedback from the military. "We maintain direct contact with servicemen who engage our products. Our repair shops are located close to the frontline and maintain contacts. We take into account all the remarks and constantly upgrade our hardware," he said.