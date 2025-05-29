MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s battlegroup West eliminated 37 drone control centers of the Ukrainian army during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"During the day, the Battlegroup West’s air defense units destroyed eight fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. The enemy lost nine mortar units and a robotized platform. Apart from that, 37 drone control centers, six Starlink satellite communication stations, and a Mirazh electronic warfare station were wiped out," he said.

According to spokesman for the Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev, the battlegroup’s units destroyed a combat infantry carrier, seven drone control centers, and two artillery systems.