Maintaining CSTO collective forces at high level of readiness is essential — Belousov

BISHKEK, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov emphasized the necessity of maintaining the Collective Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a high state of readiness.

"To achieve this, it is crucial to avoid a reduction in the intensity of operational and combat training. It is also vital to integrate lessons learned from Russia’s experience in combat operations during the special military operation into troop and military command training," Belousov noted during his speech at the CSTO Defense Ministers’ Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, "it is essential to actively develop cooperation among defense agencies."

"This will strengthen our internal bloc unity in addressing regional security challenges. It is also important to deepen the Organization’s cooperation with other international integration associations, primarily the CIS and SCO," the Russian Defense Minister emphasized.

Belousov expressed confidence that achieving these objectives will enhance the effectiveness of CSTO activities in the sphere of security and will ensure sustainable growth of its authority.